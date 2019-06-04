wrestling / News
WWE News: Matthew McConaughey Backstage at Raw, Video of Kofi Kingston’s Last Day in Ghana
– In addition to appearing on camera, Matthew McConaughey was backstage at Monday night’s episode of Raw. Shane Helms posted the following picture of himself, McConaughey, EC3 and No Way Jose backstage at the show:
This picture is Alright, Alright, Alright. 😁👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/453M3weIAw
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 4, 2019
– WWE shared the following video of Kofi Kingston’s final day on his trip to Ghana:
Part VI | Homecoming: @TrueKofi
On his final day in Ghana, Kofi had his most emotional day of the trip. He had the chance to visit with his grandmother, as well as visit his late sister’s memorial. It was a roller coaster day for the #WWEChampion, but one he’ll never forget! pic.twitter.com/hMVhiPqM3m
— WWE (@WWE) June 3, 2019
