WWE News: Matthew McConaughey Backstage at Raw, Video of Kofi Kingston’s Last Day in Ghana

June 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– In addition to appearing on camera, Matthew McConaughey was backstage at Monday night’s episode of Raw. Shane Helms posted the following picture of himself, McConaughey, EC3 and No Way Jose backstage at the show:

– WWE shared the following video of Kofi Kingston’s final day on his trip to Ghana:

