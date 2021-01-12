Matthew McConaughey On His Wrestling Fandom, Possibly Getting In the Ring

Matthew McConaughey is a fan of professional wrestling and opened up recently about potentially getting in the ring, his growing up as a fan and more. McConaughey spoke with Maria Menounos for her podcast about his experiences as a fan, and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):

On the possibility of wrestling a match “I’ll say… not too much, because as you know, you can’t say too much about these things, but it is, uh, it is something that interests me…”

On his encounters with King Kong Bundy and Skandor Akbar: “You know I’ve been, I’ve been, I got kicked out of Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport, Alabama for pelting Skandor Akbar with tomatoes. I got kicked out, I snuck back in through the bathroom window, and then I got kicked out a second time, the same night for spitting a loogie on King Kong Bundy.”

On talking with The Rock about wrestling: “The Rock was telling me his story, about his storyline from good guy to bad guy, and how he felt it click in one night while he was there live, ‘oh I just hooked him.’ And I love the suspension and disbelief that because my kids and I watch and they’re starting to get that when they go, ‘oh this is fake’ I’m going, ‘what are you talking about no way’ and they’re starting to get because I won’t give them the wink yet, but they’re starting to get that in there there’s a bit of one you know, and then, so two of them, two of them are like, ‘this isn’t fake, well this is real,’ so they’re gettin’ it, and that’s so much of the fun of it, it’s coming up this, this is real.”