Matthew Riddle and Velveteen Dream Trade Shots Heading into NXT Takeover: New York Match

– Velveteen Dream is going hard at Matt Riddle on Twitter ahead of their match at NXT Takeover: New York. Dream fired off a series of tweets at Riddle calling him a “Ho” and promising fans that they would “forget all about” Riddle after the match.

Not one to take things lying down, Riddle eventually fired back promising to take Dream’s title and saying Dream was the “ho.” The two will face off for the NXT North American Championship at NXT Takeover on Friday.

If The Left Don’t Get U….. Night Night & Sweet DREAMs BRO#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/64a5yAdZI8 — The DREAM KING (@VelveteenWWE) March 31, 2019