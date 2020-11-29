wrestling / News
Mauro Ranallo Calling Mike Tyson Fight Tonight
November 28, 2020 | Posted by
Don Mischer Productions announced on Twitter that Mauro Ranallo will be on the commentary team for tonight’s fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. The team also includes Israel Adesanya, Sugar Ray Leonard and Al Bernstein, with Jim Gray hosting. It airs on PPV and FITE TV at 9 PM ET.
Tonight's commentators are @SugarRayLeonard, #MauroRanallo & Israel Adesanya @stylebender, with @JimGrayOfficial calling the shots ringside. #TysonJones pic.twitter.com/LYlxJl5WB6
— Don Mischer Prod. (@DonMischerProd) November 29, 2020
