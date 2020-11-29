wrestling / News

Mauro Ranallo Calling Mike Tyson Fight Tonight

November 28, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mauro Ranallo NXT WWE

Don Mischer Productions announced on Twitter that Mauro Ranallo will be on the commentary team for tonight’s fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. The team also includes Israel Adesanya, Sugar Ray Leonard and Al Bernstein, with Jim Gray hosting. It airs on PPV and FITE TV at 9 PM ET.

Mauro Ranallo

