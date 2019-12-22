wrestling / News
Mauro Ranallo Gets First WWE Merchandise
December 22, 2019 | Posted by
– As noted, NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo recently celebrated his birthday over the weekend, turning 50 years old. Ranallo also finally got his first official WWE merchandise in the form of a new t-shirt, which features his catchphrase “Mamma Mia!” You can check out a photo of the new shirt below.
Maammma Miaaa!!! New #MauroRanallo tee available now at #WWEShop. #WWE https://t.co/XUBq0GFpmO pic.twitter.com/bNE7YPQUQ9
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) December 22, 2019
