wrestling / News

Mauro Ranallo Gets First WWE Merchandise

December 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mauro Ranallo

As noted, NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo recently celebrated his birthday over the weekend, turning 50 years old. Ranallo also finally got his first official WWE merchandise in the form of a new t-shirt, which features his catchphrase “Mamma Mia!” You can check out a photo of the new shirt below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mauro Ranallo, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading