Mauro Ranallo ‘In Rough Shape’ After Corey Graves Tweets

As we previously reported, Mauro Ranallo missed Survivor Series this past Sunday after Corey Graves posted tweets criticizing his performance at NXT Takeover: WarGames. Michael Cole said on air that it was due to Ranallo “blowing his voice out,” and the commentator also missed NXT. Graves later apologized for what he said, but didn’t remove the tweets.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Ranallo, who suffers from bipolar disorder, is said to be in “rough shape” after the incident. He added that Ranallo has been in bad condition the past few days and that it’s a “day by day” thing. WWE has contacted his manager, Frank Shamrock, who said that Ranallo will be back when he’s able to.