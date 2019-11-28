wrestling / News
Mauro Ranallo ‘In Rough Shape’ After Corey Graves Tweets
November 28, 2019 | Posted by
As we previously reported, Mauro Ranallo missed Survivor Series this past Sunday after Corey Graves posted tweets criticizing his performance at NXT Takeover: WarGames. Michael Cole said on air that it was due to Ranallo “blowing his voice out,” and the commentator also missed NXT. Graves later apologized for what he said, but didn’t remove the tweets.
In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Ranallo, who suffers from bipolar disorder, is said to be in “rough shape” after the incident. He added that Ranallo has been in bad condition the past few days and that it’s a “day by day” thing. WWE has contacted his manager, Frank Shamrock, who said that Ranallo will be back when he’s able to.
More Trending Stories
- Joey Janela on Critics Who Call Him Unsafe and Untrained, Has a Message for Jim Cornette, Thinks All AEW PPVs ‘Blow WrestleMania Away’
- Corey Graves Reportedly Intended to Play Up Brand Conflict for Survivor Series With Mauro Ranallo Tweets
- CazXL Discusses Why He Was Released from WWE, Going Off Script During Segment That Led to Vince McMahon Being Furious
- Matt Hardy Reveals How He Explained the Broken Universe to Vince McMahon