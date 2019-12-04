wrestling / News
WWE News: Mauro Ranallo Is In Orlando For NXT, Lana Rants About Injustice, XFL Reveals Uniforms
– PWInsider reports that Mauro Ranallo is in Orlando and is expected to appear on tonight’s episode of NXT. Mauro has been absent from WWE TV since NXT Takeover: WarGames. Tweets from Corey Graves criticizing his work are believed to be the culprit, as Ranallo, who suffers from bipolar disorder, was allegedly not doing well after it happened.
– After the two were arrested on RAW, Lana said that WWE Backstage should have talked about the ‘injustice’ done to her and Bobby Lashley.
I think it’s very important that #WWEBackstage talks about the INJUSTICE that happened to MY Bobby & I last night !!!! @ReneeYoungWWE @RealPaigeWWE @BookerT5x @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/M14IIsmUO0
— Lana (@LanaWWE) December 4, 2019
– The XFL has released a new video in which the uniforms for the league are revealed.
