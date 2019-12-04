wrestling / News

WWE News: Mauro Ranallo Is In Orlando For NXT, Lana Rants About Injustice, XFL Reveals Uniforms

December 4, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mauro Ranallo Suicide

PWInsider reports that Mauro Ranallo is in Orlando and is expected to appear on tonight’s episode of NXT. Mauro has been absent from WWE TV since NXT Takeover: WarGames. Tweets from Corey Graves criticizing his work are believed to be the culprit, as Ranallo, who suffers from bipolar disorder, was allegedly not doing well after it happened.

– After the two were arrested on RAW, Lana said that WWE Backstage should have talked about the ‘injustice’ done to her and Bobby Lashley.

– The XFL has released a new video in which the uniforms for the league are revealed.

