WWE News: Mauro Ranallo Is In Orlando For NXT, Lana Rants About Injustice, XFL Reveals Uniforms

– PWInsider reports that Mauro Ranallo is in Orlando and is expected to appear on tonight’s episode of NXT. Mauro has been absent from WWE TV since NXT Takeover: WarGames. Tweets from Corey Graves criticizing his work are believed to be the culprit, as Ranallo, who suffers from bipolar disorder, was allegedly not doing well after it happened.

– After the two were arrested on RAW, Lana said that WWE Backstage should have talked about the ‘injustice’ done to her and Bobby Lashley.

– The XFL has released a new video in which the uniforms for the league are revealed.