WWE News: Mauro Ranallo Not Happy With His Work at Tonight’s NXT Tapings, NXT Dark Match

January 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mauro Ranallo Suicide

– Mauro Ranallo took to Twitter to express his disappointment with his own work during tonight’s NXT tapings. You can see Ranallo’s post below. The full results from the tapings is here; nothing about Ranallo’s work was mentioned.

Wrestling Inc reports that Stacey Ervin Jr. defeated Shane Thorne in the dark match before the NXT tapings.

