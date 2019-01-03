WWE News: Mauro Ranallo Not Happy With His Work at Tonight’s NXT Tapings, NXT Dark Match

– Mauro Ranallo took to Twitter to express his disappointment with his own work during tonight’s NXT tapings. You can see Ranallo’s post below. The full results from the tapings is here; nothing about Ranallo’s work was mentioned.

Like me or loathe me, I pride myself on performing my job at the highest level possible. Tonight, I failed. I know it will come across as an excuse to some but the car accident and other personal issues affected me more than I thought. I apologize to @WWENXT I WILL BE BETTER. — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) January 4, 2019

– Wrestling Inc reports that Stacey Ervin Jr. defeated Shane Thorne in the dark match before the NXT tapings.