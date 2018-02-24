 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Mauro Ranallo Praises Johnny Gargano and Andrade Almas, Bayley Added To Elimination Chamber Preview, WWE’s Top Seven Pre-Wrestlemania Title Defenses

February 24, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mauro Ranallo

– Mauro Ranallo praised the series of matches between Johnny Gargano and Andrade Cien Almas in NXT.

– Bayley has been added to tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber preview show on Facebook and Twitter, hosted by Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome at 4 PM ET.

WWE.com has a list of seven champions who “went through hell” on the road to Wrestlemania.

article topics :

Bayley, Mauro Ranallo, WWE.com, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading