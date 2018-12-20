Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Mauro Ranallo Reacts to Aleister Black and Johnny Gargano’s Steel Cage Match, Preview for Miz & Mrs Holiday Marathon, and Fan Poll for This Week’s Smackdown

December 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released a video of a camera at the announce table filming Mauro Ranallo’s reactions to the Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black Steel Cage Match from this week’s NXT. You can check out the video of Ranallo’s reactions to the NXT cage match below.

– The Miz & Mrs Twitter account posted a preview for the show’s holiday marathon on USA. You can check out the preview below.

– WWE has released a new fan poll asking the WWE Universe who made the biggest impact on Smackdown after TLC. 73 percent voted for Mustafa Ali after he pinned WWE world champion Daniel Bryan. 11 percent voted for SAnitY. 10 percent voted for Asuka after her first title defense against Naomi. Six percent voted for The Miz after he and Mandy Rose defeated R-Truth and Carmella.

