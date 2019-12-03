Mauro Ranallo Reportedly Returning to NXT This Week

It appears that Mauro Ranallo will be returning to his commentary work on NXT this week. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Ranallo has told WWE officials he’ll be back on the job this Wednesday, and he’s scheduled to do commentary alongside Beth Phoenix and Nigel McGuiness.

Ranallo has been off WWE TV since after NXT Takeover: WarGames. He deleted his Twitter after Corey Graves took some shots at his commentary work. Graves has since apologized, saying on last week’s After the Bell, “I sent out a tweet. It was an unpopular opinion, as I often do with the intention of just stirring up a little controversy, maybe have something fun to talk about on TV or here on the show. It was maybe not the most professional way to go about things, and it was never meant to offend or disrespect or disparage anybody. That was never my intention. If it was taken as such, I apologize deeply. That was not my intention.”

NXT airs live Wednesday on USA Network.