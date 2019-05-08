Mauro Ranallo Reportedly Signs New WWE Deal

– Mauro Ranallo will stay the lead announcer for NXT for the foreseeable future, according to a new report. per PWInsider, Ranallo has signed a new deal with WWE that will see him stay as the lead announcer for the brand. The deal was reportedly agreed to about a month or so, but was only confirmed this week.

The deal will allow Ranallo to continue working outside of the company for combat sports such as Showtime Boxing and Bellator. Ranallo signed with WWE in 2015, moving to NXT to be their lead announcer in June of 2017 after he asked for his release that April. He signed a new deal with the company at that time.