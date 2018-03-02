 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Mauro Ranallo Says He Only Wants To Call NXT, WWE Polls Fans On Stephanie McMahon vs. Ronda Rousey

March 2, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mauro Ranallo

– Mauro Ranallo recently replied to fan who said that he needs to be moved to a “bigger commentary table,” presumably on RAW or Smackdown. Ranallo said he only wants to call NXT. He wrote:

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans if Stephanie McMahon could beat Ronda Rousey in a match. 83% voted: “No way. Rousey is too dangerous a competitor.” The rest voted: “Yes. Stephanie could always find a way to win.”

article topics :

Mauro Ranallo, Ronda Rousey, Stephanie McMahon, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading