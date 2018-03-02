WWE News: Mauro Ranallo Says He Only Wants To Call NXT, WWE Polls Fans On Stephanie McMahon vs. Ronda Rousey

– Mauro Ranallo recently replied to fan who said that he needs to be moved to a “bigger commentary table,” presumably on RAW or Smackdown. Ranallo said he only wants to call NXT. He wrote:

I appreciate the sentiment but I only want to call @WWENXT Much better schedule.👊🙏 https://t.co/FxDHMPZfUp — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) March 1, 2018

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans if Stephanie McMahon could beat Ronda Rousey in a match. 83% voted: “No way. Rousey is too dangerous a competitor.” The rest voted: “Yes. Stephanie could always find a way to win.”