Mauro Ranallo To Return To Showtime Championship Boxing This Weekend

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mauro Ranallo is set to return to call the action for Showtime Championship Boxing this weekend. The event happens at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut. It will be the premium channel’s first boxing event in almost five months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There will not be a crowd at the event.

It’s unknown if Ranallo will actually travel to Connecticut, or like his NXT work, record from his home studio. However, Boxing Scene noted that the announce team will be live at the arena. Ranallo will be calling the show with Al Bernstein.