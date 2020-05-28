wrestling / News

Mauro Ranallo Pays Tribute to Hana Kimura During NXT, Addresses Cyberbullying

May 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hana Kimura

Maura Ranallo paid homage to the late Hana Kimura on this week’s NXT, making a statement against cyberbullying. During tonight’s show, Io Shirai teamed with Rhea Ripley against Charlotte Flair and Chelsea Green and during Shirai’s entrance, Ranallo referenced Kimura and her passing, reportedly due to cyberbullying.

During the entrance, Ranallo said (as Pro Wrestling Sheet noted), “Speaking of social media, cyberbullying is never justified. Let’s be better as members of the human race. Rest in power Joshi puroresu star, Hana Kimura.”

Hana Kimura, Mauro Ranallo, NXT

