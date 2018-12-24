Quantcast

 

Mauro Ranallo Uninjured After Serious Car Accident

December 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Earlier today, NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo revealed that he was in a dangerous car accident last night. Ranallo shared the details on his Instagram account. He also shared photos of the aftermath of the accident, which you can see below.

According to Ranallo, another car lost control and hit him at full speed. It appears no one was seriously injured in the accident. Ranallo wrote the following:

“An Angel was looking over me last night. A car lost control and smashed into me at full speed. Happy to report that no one was seriously injured. I’m still in shock. I guess my work here isn’t done yet. #ChristmasMiracle”

