In a recent interview with John Pollock of POST Wrestling, Mauro Ranallo discussed his decision to leave WWE, working with Vince McMahon, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Mauro Ranallo on getting the opportunity to work for WWE: “I want to thank Triple H, who by the way sent me a very nice text message after the Tyson pay-per-view. WWE is one of the most mentally grueling places, and that’s not necessarily a criticism by any means. There’s a reason Vince McMahon has built a multi-million dollar empire. Is it perfect? Not by any means, but neither am I. And I chose at a late age in life at 46 to go to WWE. When they courted me, it was a dream come true. I wanted to work for WWE as a play-by-play announcer because I thought it would be not only an affirmation of my accomplishments and my achievements and who I am as a broadcaster, but because of the connection I had with pro wrestling going back to the very beginning of my life. One of the few things my father, mother, and siblings really bonded around, so pro wrestling has always had a special place in my heart. I remember my best friend who passed away at 19, when I went to pick up him at his college when he was 18, out of the blue he says to me, ‘I can’t wait for you to work with or for Vince McMahon.’ He never got to live to see that, so making WWE was very special to me for many reasons.”

On his role as commentator and what led to the decision to leave WWE: “Now, I thought Jerry Lawler, Byron Saxton, and I had instant chemistry, but they made the changes they felt they had to make. It’s their company. I’ve proven I can work with almost anyone as a broadcast, but yeah, there were many times where I’m like, ‘What is going on here?’ There was a picture someone had on Twitter where there were literally eight people on headsets. I get it, but that’s not what I want as a commentator. I get these stressful situations and the changes on the fly – it’s just a system there. But for me and my mental health – even moving to NXT when we were live, it was the best experience I could ask for and that’s a testament to what Triple H and everyone down in NXT has done. I just felt for my own mental health – it was becoming apparent even doing the show from home, and I know Jim Cornette and many people were like, ‘How the hell can this guy quit a high-paying, high-profile gig?’

“It was to the point where I would have panic attacks on the morning of the recordings for the last few months. I didn’t like what was happening with who was involved with all due respect to all the announcers, but I also believe in chemistry. And maybe I was the problem. On show day, I’m not a great guy to be around because I’m completely focused. I’m prepared, and I expect everybody else to be the same. So, there was another reason. I’m a play-by-play announcer, and I think I’m one of the better ones in the business. I need to be left alone at times. So, I want to thank WWE for everything. They have improved my standing in the world, they’ve allowed me to get other opportunities. The fanbase and their treatment of yours truly – it was like my life filled with highs and lows, and trials and tribulations. Sometimes when the dream comes true, it doesn’t necessarily remain a dream. Sometimes you’re not supposed to meet your heroes.

On working with Vince McMahon: “I am blessed that I met everyone. I am so thankful I got to work with one of the most creative minds and one of the greatest promoters ever in Vince McMahon. Did we see eye to eye? No. But I think that was also a respect he had for me, and the one I had for him. He has his vision, and I have my vision. NXT was my vision. Unfortunately, like everything else, it just became too much for me.”

