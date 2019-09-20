wrestling / News

Maury Povich Teases Possible Appearance On RAW, Idea Has Been Pitched

September 20, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Maury

After WWE tweeted out a picture teasing the mystery surrounding the father of Maria Kanellis’ baby, Maury Povich teased that there should be a paternity test taken to determine who it is.

PWInsider reports that the idea has been pitched in WWE for Povich to come in and take part in a segment on RAW as part of the storyline. Povich films his show in Stamford, and it regularly features paternity tests for guests.

