In his latest video for his Youtube channel (via Fightful), Maven spoke about using a new finisher during the end of his run in WWE, and how he regrets not having more time to establish it. Maven used the backstabber, which he called the ‘Implosion’.

He said: “Once I finally landed on what would be a great finisher, something that I would be able to do to most of my opponents, something that looked devastating, something that looked like it was a legit finishing move. I lost my job two weeks later, and that move was the Implosion, or what you might refer to as the Backstabber, the move that Carlito would make famous. Leading up to that,” he said. “I used a variation of a Missile Dropkick, and that was simply because the dropkick was the one move that I was getting into every match, and it just was a natural progression. If you throw a good Dropkick, throw an even better missile Dropkick, it’ll look devastating, but it never felt like a finishing move, and the fans never bought it as a finisher. You have to have something that the fans want to see, something that they believe can actually finish and end the match. The Missile Dropkick never was that move, but the first time I ever did an Implosion, a Backstabber, the crowd audibly gasped. They went, ‘Oh,’ I definitely wish I would have had a longer run, more time to get that move over, more time to establish that move as my finish.”