Maven Believes Randy Orton Was Meant to be a Wrestler

– During a recent interview with The False Finish, Maven spoke about why Randy Orton was “meant” to be a wrestler. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Maven on Randy Orton: “Obviously, Randy [Orton] was just heads and tails. Randy’s another one of those guys that he was just meant to be a wrestler. We were in [WWE] developmental and Randy wrestled like a seasoned pro, even as early as I would say 2002, before they even debuted him.”

On wrestling Randy Orton in WWE: “There was a match I had [in 2004], and I forget what the scenario was, but there was a clock underneath it. Randy and I went out and we put forth a good match. When I go back and watch that match, it’s not like Randy’s carrying me. We’re having a good match because we’re both putting forth a good effort. That’s probably the match that I go back and I look back fondly of.”