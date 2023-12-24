Maven Says Brock Lesnar Is ‘Intimidating’ and a ‘Monster’

In an interview with NotSam Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Maven said that Brock Lesnar is just as intimidating in person as he appears to be on television, calling him a ‘monster.’

He said: “You’ve seen like in Pamplona the Running of the Bulls? Imagine if they took one of those bulls, knocked its horns off, stood it up, and took it to walk on its hind legs. That’s what it looked like watching Brock Lesnar walk into a room,” Maven said. “He’s one of those guys that’s just physically intimidating. Batista, as big as he was and as intimidating he was, Brock you at least knew had the chops to go with it. You knew he was a monster. Confidence was not something [Lesnar] lacked at all.“