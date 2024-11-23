Maven Says Current WWE Employee Pitched a Return For Him, Was ‘Shot Down’

Maven says a current employee in WWE tried to pitch a return for him, but got shot down. The WWE alumnus said in his latest video that a current non-wrestling employee for the company told him they tried to pitch a potential return but was told no.

“I ran into a current WWE employee and no, it’s not any wrestler,” Maven said (h/t to Fightful). “This employee informed me that they not only went to bat for me, but tried to encourage and tried to suggest possible ways of utilizing me, utilizing the talents that I may possess now. This person told me that not only was the answer no, they were actually shot down mighty quickly.”

He continued, “I wish I could say it upset me or made me sad or even disappointed me in some way, but the fact of the matter is, it just didn’t. The one thing I’ve been able to do over the past twenty years is be resigned to accepting the fate that is in front of me, not wishing I could alter or change things that are indeed behind me. I have this platform now and I’m able to still provide some value to a business I love so much. I’ve learned to be grateful and accepting of whatever fate comes my way because honestly, sometimes in life, whether good or bad, sometimes we’re just passing through.”