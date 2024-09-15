Maven Recalls Details Behind His Health Insurance With WWE

Maven recently spoke about the health insurance he had with WWE and what it entailed. The WWE alumnus spoke about the matter in a video breaking down WWE myths, and talked about how the insurance specifically covered in-ring injuries.

“I kind of feel like an idiot admitting this, but you know, I’m going to be brutally honest, even if it makes me look bad,” Maven said (per Fightful). “I don’t know everything that was in my WWE contract. What I do know, however, is there was nobody that was going to get injured outside of the ring, and I’m not going to turn this wrestler in, but I do remember during my time someone getting injured while skiing, and this person sucked it up, waited to be actually at a show, and then put out that they were indeed injured. Why is that during my time? I don’t know how it is nowadays, but during my time, the health insurance that we had only covered ring injuries. Now, what does that mean if I broke my arm and needed surgery in the ring, which I did, which I got, which was covered 100% by the WWE, no problem.”

He continued, “If I was riding my motorcycle down the street, clipped a curb, flipped over, and broke the same elbow. I don’t think my health insurance would have covered it. Was that clause in my contract? Hell, it might have been. And if I would have been smart, not a 24 year old imbecile, I probably would have read it, or had someone at least that knew contracts read it and tell me if it was in there. I’ve been wrong before. I just don’t think it’s today, but I’m led to believe that myth is true.”

Maven exited WWE in 2005.