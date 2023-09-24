Maven Says He Didn’t Wear a Cup In the Ring

Maven can’t speak for other talent, but when it comes to wearing a cup in the ring he just said no. The WWE alumnus answered some of the most searched WWE questions in his latest YouTube video, and one of those questions was whether WWE wrestlers were cups during their matches.

“No. I want absolutely nothing, and I mean nothing, between my boys and the mat,” he said (per Fightful). “I can’t think of anything more painful than landing on a flat, on a base bump and having a cup down there. Ugh. But to summarize, I did not wear a cup. I never saw anyone putting a cup on backstage. But then again, I wasn’t really paying attention and watching other guys get dress or get undressed back there. So maybe they did. I didn’t.”

Maven’s YouTube channel has become very popular, something he discussed in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet.