– During a recent video on his YouTube channel, former WWE Superstar Maven recalled the match where he suffered a lifelong back injury. It took place during his match against Goldust at WrestleMania 18. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Maven on injuring his back at WrestleMania 18: “We had a spot early on in the match where on the outside, I would take a beal into the barricade. What I didn’t know is how my body was going to fold once it hit that barricade and would probably be the beginning of what would become a lifelong back injury. I sit right now with three herniated discs and I have to be led to believe it all started that fateful night in Toronto.”

On what happened when his body hit the barricade: “As soon as my body hit that barricade, I knew it had bent in a way it just wasn’t designed to bend. In no way shape or form was it Goldust’s fault. In fact, Dustin took as good a care of me that night as he possibly could have, it’s just a cost of doing business.”