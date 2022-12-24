Maven Discusses What Vince McMahon Looked for in His Ideal Son

– During a recent interview with The Monte & Pharaoh Show, former WWE talent Maven discussed the ideal son for former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Maven on Vince McMahon wanting a son like Triple H: “Vince always wanted the son like Hunter. He always wanted the big, jacked-up, great wrestler son. Shane was fearless and could go out there and do whatever, but he was never gonna be the wrestler that Vince probably wanted. Stephanie had the business, just the knowledge for what the business should be.”

On not being able to live up to what Vince McMahon wanted: “I don’t know if either of them probably lived up to what Vince would’ve wanted, however, I don’t think anyone could have. I think what Vince had in his mind as the perfect offspring doesn’t exist. It’s probably John Cena’s body with The Rock’s charisma mixed with Triple H’s in-ring work, and that person just doesn’t exist.”