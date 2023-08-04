Maven Recalls Working With Edge, Getting Ribbed By Him in OVW

Maven recently looked back on his experiences with Edge, recalling how he once got ribbed by the WWE Hall of Famer in OVW. Maven talked about WWE stars he worked with in a video posted to his YouTube and shared his thoughts on Edge; you can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On Edge: “Easy enough, Edge. Adam. How he’s still doing that he’s doing to this day blows my mind. I get asked all the time. I still do shows, and guys and promoters are always asking, ‘You want to wrestle? Will you wrestle?’ I’m like, ‘Absolutely not.’ How he is still going and working at the rate he works at, no clue. Nicest guy, always helpful.”

On Edge ribbing him in OVW: “I broke my arm. Back then, whenever you get injured or whenever you’d be out of action for a while, to get you back in wrestling shape, to keep you from blowing up, they would send us down to OVW. I was rehabbing, coming off a broken arm, and Adam and I were down at Ohio Valley together. They put us in a tag match together. But he was opposite from me. To play a rib, he ran me. We were calling spots in the ring, he was, ‘Shoot off, take a tackle. Drop down, pin. Shoot off again.’ He was doing it on purpose. He wanted to blow me up. He did. He succeeded in it. When he did, he broke character and started laughing at me because he could see me gassed. Wish Adam all the best. He was the nicest guy. Another guy with a tremendous amount of respect, not only for what he does in the ring, but for what he’s meant to the business outside the ring. It is kinda f**ked though that he took Lita. [Laughs]”