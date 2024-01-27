Maven Explains How the WWE Network Hurt Wrestlers’ Paychecks

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Maven recently analyzed the infamous Colt Cabana podcast with CM Punk talking about his WWE exit from 2014. During his YouTube video analysis, Maven spoke on how the WWE Network hurt wrestlers’ royalty checks and bonuses, since the WWE Network started streaming all of WWE’s live pay-per-view events for no extra charge. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Maven on the Network hurting talents’ royalty checks: “The network coming out … it sucked. I do know other guys who were making good royalty checks.”

On the WWE Network streaming live pay-per-view events: “Once people stopped buying pay-per-views, I guarantee you their pay-per-view checks went down dramatically. When you’re in this business and you get to the WWE, that’s why you want to be on the pay-per-views. You know the buy rate, you’re going to get a piece of that and when you’re at his level, you’re going to get a big chunk of it. Once that goes down … I feel him on that.”