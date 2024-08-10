Maven Explains Why Wrestlers Hook the Leg on a Pinfall Attempt

In his latest video for Youtube, former WWE wrestler Maven explained why wrestlers hook the leg when they attempt to go for a pinfall in their matches.

He said: “Good question. It gives the illusion that you’re in a real fight even more; the great wrestlers were phenomenal at adding to the struggle. [Randy] Orton was great at this. Orton would grab the leg and then almost lean his entire back on someone, looking like he was putting pressure down to keep someone’s shoulders pinned to that mat, 1-2-3, because, like Al Snow says, ‘The whole point of a wrestling match is to pin someone.’ So the more you look like you’re in a struggle, the more you look like you’re fighting to get this person to keep that person’s shoulders down, the more the people at home believe.”