Maven Looks Back At Final WWE Match, Reflects On His Exit From Company

Maven recently spoke about his final match in WWE and his exit from the company. The WWE alumnus was let go from WWE a couple of weeks after his last match, a loss in six-man tag team action on the June 20th, 2005 episode of Sunday Night Heat. He spoke about that last match and his exit in a new video posted to his YouTube account, noting that he he had become complacent at that point and didn’t see all the issues at the time that led to his exit.

“Now, there were a lot of positives during this time,” Maven began (per Fightful). “But with hindsight being 20/20, I didn’t see all the negatives that would lead to this being my last match. For instance, on days when we were there for a Monday Night Raw or a SmackDown, if I wasn’t utilized in the show, I would go off-site to get a workout in. We all know, ‘Out of sight, out of mind.’ If they start looking for you throughout the arena and they can’t find you, that tells them that you’re unreliable, that you aren’t there for the greater good of the show, that you’re a selfish person, that you’re only there for yourself.”

He continued, “I asked once if I could go off-site to work out on a day when I wasn’t going to be used, and the answer was yes. From that moment on, I abused that privilege. Looking back, I wish I just would have stayed where I was. By far the biggest reason was that I wasn’t bettering myself. I was content with progressing up the ladder at the rate I was, and I wasn’t trying to speed up that progression any. I should have shown everyone there that I was going to do everything in my power to be the best I could be, and I just didn’t.”

Maven has worked on and off in the ring since then, most recently at a Reality Of Wrestling show in September of 2024.