– In a video on his YouTube channel, former WWE Superstar and Tough Enough winner Maven spoke about some of the most iconic moments of his career, including being the first person to take the F-5 from Brock Lesnar. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Maven on being the first person to take Lesnar’s F-5: “I happily would be the first person to ever take his legendary move, the F5. Taking the F5 [that] would be the only F5 I would take in my career. Easy, easy move to take. It was just basically a facepalm. Brock does all the work. The rotation is what makes it look so devastating. What makes it such a great move is for Brock; it’s picturesque because it shows his strength, but for the person taking it, it’s a piece of cake.”

On how the execution by Brock Lesnar doesn’t hurt: “It didn’t hurt one bit. He threw me like I was a child. I didn’t assist him at all. Like at all. I didn’t spring off anything. That’s literally just how strong this man was. I’m happy to have a small moment in that part of history and a part of the business that would usher in a new megastar.”