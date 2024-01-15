Maven Says He Hasn’t Been Called About Royal Rumble Appearance

In an interview with Cafe de Rene (via Fightful), Maven was asked about possibly appearing in the 2024 Royal Rumble and said he hasn’t been contacted yet. Maven was memorably in the 2002 Rumble as a rookie, where he eliminated The Undertaker.

He said: “If it’s happening, I haven’t gotten the call yet. I know people want me. ‘It’d be a great spot.’ I haven’t got the call yet, I haven’t heard anything.“