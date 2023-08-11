Maven On How Much He Made During His WWE Run, His Best Year There

Maven recently discussed how much money he made during his WWE run, what his best and worst years were there and more. The WWE alumnus posted a new video to his Twitter account talking about his earnings during his run from 2001 to 2005, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On how much he made for his first WWE contract: “The first ever downside guarantee I ever signed, right after Tough Enough, was for $50,000.”

On the most he made for a PPV: “The most I ever made on a pay-per-view, I forget which one is was, was $30,000.”

On what his best year was financially: “How much did I make in my best year? Right around $430,000. That was my best year on pay sheets. That was a year I remained injury free, that was a year I was on one all the house shows, the overseas trips, pay-per-views, I had a good storyline. The writing staff really utilized me for the entire year. The key to that is remaining injury free. The moment you get injured, the moment you go back to your downside guarantee, you don’t have the possibility of earning this much.”

On his worst year financially: “What was my worst year? A year that, for more than two-thirds of the year I was nursing a broken leg, and my downside guarantee being at $75,000 at the time, a little over $80,000. That was my worst year.”

On his royalty checks: “I still get four quarterly checks from royalties. The Network killed our DVD sales, so royalty checks went down dramatically over the years. On average, my royalties, pre-Network, was around $5,000 every quarter. Today, it’s different, my royalty now per quarter is $300.”

On how much he made for his entire WWE run: “About $800,000.”