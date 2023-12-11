Maven On How He Took Steel Chair Guillotine From The Undertaker In WWE

Maven recently revealed the secret of how he took a steel chair guillotine from the Undertaker back in 2002 in WWE. The former WWE star posted a new video to his YouTube account and talked about taking the folded steel chair to the throat during the January 28th, 2002 episode of Raw from the Deadman.

“After the Rumble, I found myself involved in a championship match with Chris Jericho,” Maven recalled (per Fightful). “So [we] go through the entire match and at the end, Undertaker came out to ruin my night. I found myself on the outside of the ring with The Undertaker, a place I did not want to be, and he took a chair, put it up against my throat, rared me back, and jammed me down on it. To everyone, it looked absolutely devastating. I’ll be perfectly honest with you, going over it during the day, it felt like it was going to be devastating until I learned the secret.”

He continued, “The secret to that chair shot is holding the chair with both hands on either side. Because as I’m holding the chair, and he’s raring me back, ‘Taker looks like he’s keeping the chair pinned directly to my throat when the whole time I’m the one controlling it as he brings me down onto the ground. I’m controlling how close most of my neck actually gets to the top edge of that chair and after impact, my throat never even hit the lip of that chair. What really sold it what really told the entire crowd and the people at home that I was hurt was the throat. Again, I was able to control that because I had both hands on that chair the entire time. Realistically, it was one of the easiest bumps of my life.”