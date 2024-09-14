Maven Says Wrestlers Who Win Matches Don’t Earn More Than The Losers

In the latest video on Youtube (via Fightful), Maven spoke about never being bothered by losing, as a wrestler didn’t earn less money for doing so in WWE. He noted that he always laughed at people who mocked him for losing.

He said: “This one always cracks me up. I’ve had fans come up to me before and tell me, ‘Yeah, I watched you wrestle, and in the match I watched, you lost.’ Like I give a shit,” he said with a laugh. “Anytime they say, ‘I saw you lose,’ I correct them. ‘No, you saw me get paid.’ Al Snow had the best shirt, ‘Pin me. Pay me.’ To have the hero, you have to have a villain. To have a good guy, you have to have a bad guy. To have a winner, there must be a loser. If the guys are both main event guys, there’s no way that whoever wins is just going to make more money than whoever loses. For that reason, this one is most definitely not true. This one is false.”