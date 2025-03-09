– During a recent YouTube video, former WWE Superstar Maven recalled the night he served as the General Manager of Monday Night Raw and wrestled Triple H for the World Heavyweight Championship. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Maven on the night he was Raw General Manager: “Now I know what you’re wondering: Did I get paid more for being the Raw General Manager? The answer to that is yes and no. Yes, I did get paid more because I was in the main event, but no, I didn’t get paid for being ‘the General Manager.'”

On how much more he was paid: “In the end, it was only $1,500 more than what I would normally make, but I had so much more on my plate, and when you’re in the main event, you’re considered the main draw, one of the reasons people shelled out that ticket money. So obviously it stands to reason, if you’re in the main event, you’re gonna make more.”