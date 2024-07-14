Maven On Why He Never Bragged About Beating Undertaker For WWE Hardcore Title

Maven recently looked back on his win over The Undertaker for the WWE Hardcore Championship as an example of why wrestlers shouldn’t brag about title wins. Maven beat The Dead Man in 2002 to claim the title, and he spoke about it in a YouTube video about the “Do’s and Don’ts” about wrestling.

“When I won the Hardcore Title off The Undertaker, I didn’t beat Mark Calaway,” he said (per Fightful). “I didn’t beat The Undertaker for real to become the champion. I didn’t deserve that championship, man. There was a writing team, there was people that went to ‘Taker, there were people that had to say, ‘Yeah, give the kid the rub. Give him the opportunity.'”

He continued, “So I didn’t have to be told, ‘Yeah, keep your ego in check.’ Nah, it’s just no.”

The Hardcore Championship was the only title Maven held during his run in WWE.