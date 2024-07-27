Maven Says He’s Never Heard Anyone Say Anything Bad About Shelton Benjamin

In his latest video for Youtube (via Fightful, Maven spoke highly of Shelton Benjamin and noted that he’s never heard anyone say anything negative about him.

He said: “Now, we’ve talked about how backstage politics can negatively affect a career. But there, there’s a flip side of that coin, and for that, I give you Shelton Benjamin. Now, wait. Before you start, ‘Maven you think Shelton got what he got because of politics?’ Not at all. I’ve never met anybody more athletic than Shelton. I’ve never met a better guy, someone who is just smiling all the time. But I do know that the WWE always knew whenever they gave Shelton a belt, whether it be a tag title, or during his singles run as the IC Champion, or later after they released him, he was easy to bring back. Part of the reason is because I never met anybody that disliked Shelton. I never met anybody that didn’t respect Shelton. I have never met one person that has one negative thing to say about Shelton Benjamin. When you’re liked by everyone, even the office, it makes it easy for promotions to happen. Again, I’m not saying that’s what helped give Shelton the push he deserved. But I’m also not saying it hurt.“