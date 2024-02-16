Maven Reflects On Not Speaking Up In WWE, Says He Wasn’t At That Level

Maven recently discussed why he didn’t speak up about his creative while he was in WWE. The WWE alumnus spoke about the topic in a new interview where he was talking about rules that WWE talent can’t break, noting that he wasn’t at the level on the card where he was able to speak for himself.

“You had to be in the right place to speak your mind and I never was,” Maven said (per Fightful). “If they wanted me to do something that I didn’t think I could pull off, I would speak my mind. If they maybe wanted me to do a move that I didn’t think I could do safely for myself or my competitor, then I would definitely speak my mind, but if I thought my character, if I thought just what I was doing for the night wasn’t best for me, I wasn’t saying a word.”

He continued, “Now. That was me. Take a John Cena. take a Randy Orton. were they speaking their mind? Absolutely, they most definitely were. When you’re one of the top guys in the company, you earned your position and you earned the right because they’re making money off you, but most of all, you’re making money for yourself, I wish I would have got to that place just never did.”