Maven Open To In-Ring Return, But Acknowledges He’s ‘Almost 50 Years Old’

In an interview with The False Finish (via Fightful), Maven spoke about a possible return to the ring, which he said he’s open to even if he isn’t sure how well he would perform. Maven has wrestled sporadically since leaving WWE, mostly taking part in multi-man matches or battle royales in recent years.

He said: “Well, yeah, okay, I have the itch, but I’m also reasonable. I’m almost 50 years old. Guys like Ricochet have proven to me that the athleticism of the business has long passed me by. To get in to be a competitor, I’m just a rational human being, I know that that’s never gonna happen. […] God, it’s wrestling, I’m not opposed to anything. I’ve even said it, if the conditions were right and by that I mean that I knew I had a paycheck coming in and I knew I had a way to heal an injury. I have indie promoters hit me up all the time and they say the same thing, ‘I want to do this, I’m gonna make an easy match for you.’ What they don’t realize is that I already know that the older you get, it’s so easier to blow an ACL, to tear an Achilles like Aaron Rodgers. What happens after that? They’re not gonna pay for me and my rehab, I’m not going to go into New York City with crutches. If I had an organization that made the commitment and said, here’s a year contract, you get injured, you’re still gonna be getting paid, you can rehab and not have to worry about it. Then I would, yeah.” “