Maven Comments On The Rarity of the Piledriver In WWE

In the latest video for his Youtube account, Maven spoke about the piledriver and how it is rarely seen in matches in WWE, except for a few Hall of Famers. The move is more or less banned in WWE but has been used on occasion.

He said: “We all know that Austin hurt his neck on a piledriver. So it was one of the moves that was just phased out from the business because the pop that you’d get from the audience wasn’t worth the risk given to the wrestler receiving the move. It was never told to me, ‘Don’t do any piledrivers’ because it wasn’t a move I was going to do anyway. It was just common knowledge backstage, just leave it out. Not a move worth doing. Not a move you needed to put in your arsenal. Well, unless your name was Kane, Undertaker, or Lawler.“