Maven Praises Billy Gunn, Thunder Rosa In AEW Backstage Visit Video

Maven took a trip to an AEW show recently for a new video and he had some high praise for Billy Gun and Thunder Rosa during the visit. Maven posted the video to his YouTube account where he “snuck” into an episode of Collision and got to visit with several people, both people he knew and some he was meeting for the first time. You can check out a couple highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Billy Gunn: “How in the hell he looks better now than he did in 2002 when I first started working with him, I’ll never know. The man is ageless and somehow has added more muscle. Obviously, you can tell, he’s happy at the home he found here in AEW.”

On Thunder Rosa: “First time meeting her. Thunder Rosa — one of the best, one of my favorite gimmicks going right now. My day is made meeting her.”

On handshakes being a thing backstage at AEW TV: “There’s one thing I have noticed being here backstage in AEW Collision, and that is handshakes are still a thing. Even stars I’ve never met, I met Thunder Rosa earlier today, she came up, shook my hand — it’s the one tradition that I’m happy still holds and holds fast from my time in WWE years ago.”