Maven Says Matches With Randy Orton Were His ‘Highlight’ Matches In WWE

Maven says that his highlight matches in WWE were his bouts with Randy Orton. The WWE alum appeared on Power Talk and during the conversation, he was asked what his “highlight match” during his run in the company was.

“My highlight match would definitely be any match I had with Randy Orton,” Maven said (per Fightful). “Randy would bring the best out of me. Randy was just an easy guy to work with. Our synergy in the ring worked well together. Pretty comparable with size and our athletic ability was on par with one another.”

He continued, “I also worked well with Hunter, but then again, Triple H is good enough. He could take a broomstick and work well with it. So I would say between Randy and Hunter, I probably had my best matches.”