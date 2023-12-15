Maven Recalls Getting Advice From William Regal, Says Regal Made Him Better

Maven has a lot of respect for William Regal, recently noting some of the advice he got from the veteran. The former WWE roster member posted a new video talking about talent he worked with and took some time to talk about his experiences with Regal. You can see some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On the advice he got from Regal: “I still hear this guy in my head telling me, ‘Keep your hands out your pockets, lad.’ The story behind that is, I’m out at the ring. I feel somebody tap me on the shoulder as I’m standing with both my hands in pockets, and it was William Regal. He told me, and I still remember this years later, he told me, ‘You’re a fighter. Fighters never stand with their hands in their pockets. They have to be ready.’ It’s just always stayed with me to this day.”

On learning from Regal: “Goldberg had a match early in Goldberg’s WCW career with Regal, and both of these guys are gonna tell the story a little bit different. Goldberg says that Regal took liberties with him, and Regal says the office told them to have a competitive match. I tend to stand behind Regal and his interpretation of what he was told to do. Now, that said, I still think he went out and made a show. I still think he went out and proved a point, not only to Goldberg, but to the world, about what true toughness is.

“But William Regal, I worked with him a handful of times, and every time we worked together, the reason he has my undying respect is because it didn’t matter if we had a four-minute segment, he made it a point that I was going to learn something during my day’s interaction with him. He was going to not only tell me what we were gonna be doing, but explain the why behind it. He in essence made me a better wrestler. He’s one of the guys I wish I would have stuck to like glue because I probably would have had a longer and more fruitful career had I paid attention to William Regal.”