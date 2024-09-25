Maven Recalls His Relationship With The Dudley Boyz in WWE

– During a recent video, former WWE Superstar Maven discussed a list of Superstars believed to be “jerks in real life.” According to Maven, he actually had a good relationship with The Dudley Boyz’s Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray). Meanwhile, D-Von Dudley ended up being the one that hated him. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Maven on his relationship with Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley): Bubba and I shared some of the same vices. Bubba and I shared a lot of the same desires for what happens after a show as much as what went into a show, if you know what I mean.”

On Bully Ray being the one that liked him and D-Von hating him: “It’s just hilarious to me that going into my career Bubba was the one that took to me immediately, and D-Von was the one that hated me.”