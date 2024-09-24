Maven Recalls His Relationship With Randy Orton in WWE

– During a recent video on his YouTube channel, former WWE Superstar Maven discussed Randy Orton, and his older reptuation of being a jerk behind the scenes. Maven came to Orton’s defense, noting that that used to ride with Orton for a while and said that the former WWE Champion had only a very small list of people he would genuinely trust. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Maven on Randy Orton: “Even before he was a superstar as he is now, he’s the one guy that always got a reputation for his, let’s just say, backstage attitude. I rode with Randy for the better part of two to three years and he was one of my best friends in the business, so admittedly I’m viewing him through rose-tinted glasses.”

On the Randy Orton he used to know: “The Randy that I used to know, he had a very, very small Rolodex in his phone of people that he would go to that he would trust. And I’m assuming now that he has a family, that Rolodex has gotten even smaller of people that he no longer trusts. Hell, I’m not even on that list anymore.”

Orton was in action earlier this month on WWE SmackDown. Teaming with Kevin Owens, they defeated A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller).