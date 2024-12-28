Maven Recalls The Rock Showing Support After 2003 Squash Match With Triple H

Maven recently looked back on his squash match against Triple H in 2003 and how The Rock showed him support after. The Game, who was WWE World Champion at the time, defeated Maven in a squash match on his way toward WrestleMania, and Maven looked back on the match in a recent YouTube video.

“Following this match, The Rock would actually pull me aside and just voice his displeasure,” Maven said (per Fightful). “Tell me he didn’t just appreciate the way I was jobbed out, the fact that I was squashed, and said, ‘Business has to be done a different way.’ He didn’t appreciate, he didn’t like the way Hunter just pretty much used me. I wasn’t in a position to where I could say anything. I was just happy to be on the damn show, but the fact that Rock took the time to tell me, ‘Hey, man, I don’t like what he did.'”

He continued, “Then he told me something. He said, ‘When I come back,’ and I don’t know where he was going, maybe he was filming a movie, doing something, he said, ‘When I come back, we’ll do something together.’ He was, he was trying to make things right. Now, it never happened, and to be honest with you, I’m still waiting on it, but the fact that he took the time to pull me aside, and the mere fact that he was in my corner, rooting for my career, truly meant the world to me.”

Maven did not ultimately get that match because Rock stepped away from WWE for an extended period after. Maven went on to face Triple H for the World Title again after Survivor Series 2004, which was not a squash match.