Maven Reflects On His Asking Prince On Indies After Leaving WWE

Maven recently recalled how much he was able to ask for on the indies after he left WWE, and how it dropped as time went on. The former WWE star left the company in 2005, and he spoke about navigating the indie scene in a new video posted to his YouTube page.

“When I left the WWE in 2005, I was at a peak level of earning potential for the indies, for the independents,” Maven said (per Fightful). “I know as soon as people leave the WWE, that’s when their potential is at its highest. Me personally, I could ask for as much as $1,000-$2,000 for a match the moment I left, but that’s because I still had name value. I had name recognition.”

He continued, “As more days click off the calendar that remove you from being on WWE television, your name value goes down the s**tter, the less money you can make over time. Before the YouTube channel started, my name value, my name recognition, might have been worth maybe around $300-$500. It depends on the show, who is running the show, and how good of a booker they are.”