Maven Reflects On His Feud With Triple H In 2004

Maven had a rivalry with Triple H in WWE back in 2004, and he recently looked back on the feud. The WWE alumnus spoke about the storyline in his latest YouTube video, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

After Survivor Series 2004, former WWE star Maven was given the privilege to challenge the current World Heavyweight Champion Triple H after being appointed “WWE Raw” General Manager for the night. The team that was victorious at Survivor Series that year had the opportunity to be in charge of the red brand for a month, with each member having control of the show for a week. Maven would be the first star to step into the GM role, but thought he disappointed during his main event title match against “The Game.”

On his Raw main event match with Triple H: “The only thing I wanted for this night was to not make him look stupid. I wanted to raise my game to his level. I wanted to look like I belonged. He shouldn’t have had to call the entire match move for move, that’s just proof that I wasn’t ready to be in the position that I was in. So it comes to no surprise that this would be the last time I would be in the main event. I wasn’t ready.”

On being able to work with Triple H: “Hunter’s good. Hunter has the ability to turn it on and off. He can go from character mode to back to being just Hunter. He’s an easy one to do any pre-tapes or any promos or anything with. I wish I would have had an opportunity to do much more with him during my career.”