Maven Reflects On Losing $15,000 On A Movie He Produced

In his latest YouTube video, Maven discussed his financial challenges after departing from WWE.

The inaugural winner of WWE Tough Enough worked for companies like HSN and BET after his wrestling career. During the video (per Fightful), he recalled how he lost $15,000 trying to make it in Hollywood as a producer.

“Why did I find myself in LA? Well, I was meeting with casting directors, I was meeting with agents, and I was meeting with people following my appearance on The Surreal Life. Adding insult to injury, in 2010, I thought I found my answer: my get-rich-quick scheme where I became an executive producer on a movie, and everybody knows it’s common knowledge that people in the movie business make money, don’t they? They never lose out. Well, I did. I lost 15 grand on a movie I invested in that, to this day, I have never seen one time.”